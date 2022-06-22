HCMC considers bicycle and pedestrian lanes on Hanoi highway

Hanoi Highway, the section passing through District 2. (Photo: SGGP)

The new lanes will be designed to stretch from Rach Chiec Bridge to Saigon Bridge.



The city's Road Traffic Infrastructure Management Center was tasked to coordinate with other units to draw up a plan for the lanes.



The outcomes of related studies must be submitted to the department in July.



Hanoi Highway is the main route linking the center of HCMC to Thu Duc City and southern provinces like Dong Nai and Binh Duong.

VNA