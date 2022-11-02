HCMC connects bus routes to new Eastern Bus Station

HCMC plans to link more bus routes to the new Eastern bus station. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the center, people can approach this new station through existing bus routes such as Route No.55 from Quang Trung Software City (District 12) – Saigon Hi-tech Park ( District 9) – the new Eastern bus station; Route No.56 from Cho Lon bus station (District 5) – HCMC University of Transport in Thu Duc City – the new Eastern bus station; Route No.76 from Long Phuoc – Suoi Tien Recreational Park – the new Eastern bus station; and Route No.93 from Ben Thanh Market to the new Eastern bus station.



Other bus routes passing this new station on the way from HCMC to Dong Nai Province include Route No.150 from Cho Lon bus station – Tan Van T-junction; Route No.60-2 from Nong Lam University – Phu Tuc bus station (Bien Hoa City); and Route No.60-4 from the old Eastern Station – Song May Industrial Park (Dong Nai Province).



In addition, the city is planning to launch three new bus routes with final destinations at the new station.



The first two are electric bus routes from Vinhomes Grand Park and from Vietnam National University.



The last is a direct link from the old to the new Eastern bus station running on Hanoi Highway.



Earlier this month, fixed-route passenger buses from 15 provinces and cities began their official operations at the new station.



According to a representative of the bus station, they include Thua Thien-Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, Binh Thuan, Lam Dong, Dong Nai, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Ben Tre, Can Tho and Ca Mau.



The new bus station provides support services for transport businesses and passengers, including services to check and monitor vehicles, parking, overnight parking, loading and unloading consigned goods, free trolleys and prepared foods, among others.



The new bus station, the country’s largest bus station, was officially put into operation in October 2020 after nearly four years of construction.



The new station is nearly three times as big as the old one in Binh Thanh District.



It is located at 501 Hoang Huu Nam Street in Thu Duc City, covering 12.3 ha in District 9 and 3.7ha in the city of Di An in the southern province of Binh Duong.



It can serve about 21,000 passengers per day with 1,200 buses, and during peak times, 52,000 passengers and over 1,800 buses.

VNS