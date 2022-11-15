HCMC commits to distributing sufficient retailed fuel

The HCMC Market Management Department is checking one gas station in the city announcing a temporary halt of operation



The HCMC Market Management Department said that it is still focusing on regularly checking fuel stations citywide to detect any signals of goods hoarding to timely handle those cases.

Two days before, this Department had simultaneously inspected all gas stations temporarily stopping their operation in Tan Phu District and District 8, from fuel distributors to retailed ones. The results showed that certain stations were out of petrol and could only sell oil.

These stations explained that they were waiting to stock more petrol for sale, and that they never intended to hoard goods by selling in small amounts. Some other fuel stations said that they had already reported to the HCMC Market Management Department their current difficulties, leading to their inability to sell petrol but only oil.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Huong Vuong