HCMC commits to clearing difficulties for enterprises' stable development

The HCMC government commit to doing its best to accompany enterprises to solve difficulties as well as facilitate their stable development during the Covid-19 pandemic and in the upcoming time when the city returns to 'new normal' situation, said Mr. Phan Van Mai, Standing Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee.
Chairman Phan Van Mai was speaking at a ceremoney held on August 27 to receive medical supplies and vehicles worth VND161 billion (about US$7 million) donated by the Truong Hai Automobile Joint Stock Company (THACO) in support of the city's Covid-19 fight.
The donation comprises 500,000 rapid Covid-19 test kits, 30 specialised ambulances, 25 mobile vaccination trucks.
On behalf of the city's leaders, Mr. Phan Van Mai thanked THACO for the donation to support the city's Covid-19 fight.
So far, THACO have donated 3.35 million rapid Covid-19 test kits, 63 vaccine transport vehicles, 113 vaccination trucks, 30 ambulances and organized many charity activities with the total value of VND800 billion (about $35 million) for cities and provinces nationwide to fight Covid-19.
