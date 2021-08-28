HCMC commits to clearing difficulties for enterprises' stable development

Chairman Phan Van Mai was speaking at a ceremoney held on August 27 to receive medical supplies and vehicles worth VND161 billion (about US$7 million) donated by the Truong Hai Automobile Joint Stock Company (THACO) in support of the city's Covid-19 fight.
The donation comprises 500,000 rapid Covid-19 test kits, 30 specialised ambulances, 25 mobile vaccination trucks.
On behalf of the city's leaders, Mr. Phan Van Mai thanked THACO for the donation to support the city's Covid-19 fight.
So far, THACO have donated 3.35 million rapid Covid-19 test kits, 63 vaccine transport vehicles, 113 vaccination trucks, 30 ambulances and organized many charity activities with the total value of VND800 billion (about $35 million) for cities and provinces nationwide to fight Covid-19.
Mr. Phan Van Mai (R), Standing Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, receives medical supplies, vehicles donated by THACO for Covid-19 fight (Photo: SGGP)
Mr. Phan Van Mai, Standing Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee delivers a speech at the event (Photo: SGGP)
Chairman Phan Van Mai sees a vehicle donated by THACO (Photo: SGGP)