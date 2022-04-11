HCMC collects over US$2.4 million seaport fees in nine days



On April 9 alone, the day's revenue was more than VND 4.8 billion with 212 businesses registering with and the number of issued receipts was 4,239 sheets.

From April 1 to April 9, staff of the Inland Waterway Administration have issued 42,574 receipts for approximately 35,250 registered businesses. The total amount collected on the system from April 1 to April 9 is more than VND55 billion, equivalent to more than VND 6 billion per day.

Of these, staff of the Inland Waterway Administration collected from import and export goods opened declarations outside Ho Chi Minh City the most, with more than VND27 billion while they collected a sum of more than VND16 billion from import and export goods declarations in the southern metropolis and more than VND 11.8 billion from goods temporarily imported at export, goods stored in bonded warehouses and in transit.

The number of actual declarations over the past nine days is nearly 59,000, and there have been also 3,704 canceled declarations. Businesses have made 13,552 calls to the Inland Waterway Administration to seek advice and support.

According to the assessment of the Inland Waterway Port Authority, the toll collection system is operating relatively smoothly, ensuring that businesses operate the system.

From April 1, Ho Chi Minh City will officially collect seaport fees according to the municipal People's Council’s Resolution No. 10/2020/NQ-HDND dated December 9, 2020 to raise funds for road development.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Anh Quan