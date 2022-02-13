HCMC closely monitor foreign arrivals receiving home care





Currently, the number of Covid-19 cases in the southern largest city is showing signs of increasing slightly in recent days. On February 10, the number of new Covid-19 infection cases was 242 while it was 260 new cases the next day.

In which, of 165 cases were screened at hospitals, 89 cases were detected in the community by medical centers and six cases were sampled after being transferred to district concentrated isolation facilities and field hospitals. The number of Omicron variant infections in Ho Chi Minh City is currently 125 cases, including 115 imported cases and 10 community cases.

On February 11, medical workers in HCMC have administered 6,532 shots of the Covid-19 vaccines. Currently, the southern metropolis has injected more than 19.98 million doses of the vaccine, of which more than 8.1 million of the first shots while 7.29 million the second shots, more than 661,614 additional shots, and 3.9 million boosters.

On the evening of February 12, the Ministry of Health said that during the day recorded 27,311 new cases in 60 provinces and cities, of which 19,217 were in the community.

Among localities, the capital city of Hanoi continues to have the highest number of cases with 2,981 cases, and Ho Chi Minh City has only 300 cases. Up to now, Vietnam has had nearly 2.5 million people infected with Covid-19, ranking 34 out of 225 countries and territories.

During the day, the whole country had an additional 6,270 Covid-19recoveries bringing the total number of recovered patients to more than 2.2 million andd 78 more deaths in 25 provinces bringing the total deaths from Covid-19 in Vietnam to 38,402 cases.

By Thanh An – Translated by Anh Quan