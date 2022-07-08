HCMC, China enhance connection, post-Covid support cooperation

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Phan Van Mai (R) receives Chinese Consul General to HCMC Wei Huaxiang.

As of the present, the city established friendship, cooperative relations with eight Chinese provinces and cities of Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenyang, Guangdong, Shandong, Zhejiang, Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region and Chongqing.



The city’s chairman hoped that Chinese Consul General to HCMC Wei Huaxiang would further strengthen cooperative activities and contribute to promoting the cooperation relations between HCMC and ministries, agencies and localities in China. The two sides will have more activities enhancing connection and supporting economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

China is currently the largest export market of HCMC’s businesses. The total export turnover between HCMC and China was more than US$4.37 billion in the first five months, up 10.6 percent compared to the same period last year, accounting for 24.7 percent of the city's total export turnover.

The Chinese Consul General to HCMC hoped to further enhance China-Vietnam trade relations, digital economic cooperation and share experience of mangrove forest and agriculture to create business opportunities. He emphasized that he will cooperate with the municipal government to successfully complete the assigned tasks.

By Viet Le – Translated by Kim Khanh