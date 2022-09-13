HCMC Chairman writes book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II

Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai offers his condolence for the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Photo: SGGP)

Through the British Consulate General, Mr. Phan Van Mai sent his condolences to the British Royal Family, the Government, and the people of the United Kingdom. At the same time, he expressed his appreciation for the Queen's good feelings and valuable support in promoting the cooperation relationship between the UK and Vietnam including Ho Chi Minh City.

He wrote in the book of condolence that authorities and dwellers in HCMC are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the Queen on September 8. Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, always appreciates the Queen's good feelings and valuable support in promoting cooperation between the UK and Vietnam, including the southern largest city.

On behalf of the city government and people, Mr. Mai sent his condolences to the British Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City. Through the Consulate General to the Royal Family, Government and people of the United Kingdom, he hoped that the Royal Family, Government and people of the UK get over this huge loss soon.

Queen Elizabeth II, one of the world's longest-ruling monarchs, died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8 after a 70-year reign.

By Xuan Hanh - Translated by Uyen Phuong