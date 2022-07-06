Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen



He made the statement at the Executive Committee of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City in the term of 2020-2025 presided by Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen. According to him, after a year, Ho Chi Minh City implemented the urban government model with many results, which contributed to faster epidemic prevention.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman Phan Van Mai informed that in the first six months of 2022, Ho Chi Minh City controlled the epidemic well and the city’s socio-economic recovery was fast.

After a year, Ho Chi Minh City implemented the urban government model with many results, which contributed to faster epidemic prevention. However, he commented, a year of implementation of urban government also revealed many inadequacies and difficulties that need to be identified and require solutions to focus on.

Responsible agencies have not had timely resolutions for existing difficulties and problems to help residents and businesses; therefore, departments and agencies need to coordinate more closely. Cities and districts must also coordinate more synchronously, according to Mr. Mai.

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai According to him, the Ministry of Home Affairs is also presiding over the consultation to amend Decree 33 guiding the implementation of Resolution 131 on the organization of urban government in Ho Chi Minh City. The city focuses on giving comments to have a closer voice to deploy the urban government model. Thereby, he asked departments, agencies, and local administrations in districts to give in-depth comments on this content.

The head of the Ho Chi Minh City government pointed out the culprits affecting production, causing inflation, which will make a great impact on the living standards of city-dwellers, especially people with average incomes or less in urban areas as the price of gasoline increased sharply.

Therefore, he asked departments and agencies to pay attention to controlling the market, prices and stabilizing prices with more focus on social security to ensure people in vulnerable groups.

Explaining the slow public investment of Ho Chi Minh City, as one of 21 provinces disbursing less than 20 percent, he blamed the city's poor preparation of the project in 2021 for the slow public investment.

Along with that, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City submitted to the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City for slow capital allocation; plus, the price of raw materials, especially construction materials, has increased rapidly, so the activities that were planned before are being delayed to wait for the new policy. The city has also proposed to the Government to direct the adjustment of prices and adjust contracts to promote signed contracts.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City also has adopted several solutions to improve the situation. For instance, the city holds monthly briefings, which require investors to plan the progress of each project as well as establish working groups including groups for solving ground clearance problems and the ODA team.

At the conference, Mr. Phan Van Mai informed about 10 groups of tasks that the southern largest city must complete in the last six months of the year including 19 socio-economic targets that the resolution of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City has determined and 49 programs and projects.

He requested that all projects must be implemented by October 2022 noting that localities and units should review which tasks have been completed and what are in the middle of carrying out.

Along with that, the city should focus on completing the draft of its socio-economic planning to submit to the Central Government for approval in the second quarter of 2023. At the same time, it must complete the review and adjustment of the general planning of HCMC by the end of the year in addition to completion of the general planning of Thu Duc City for the Central Government’s approval.

The city focuses on completion of the plan to close the belt 2, deployment of the third belt to start construction in June 2023, consideration of the Belt 4 project, trial Metro line No. 1 by the end of this year, and commercial operation next year.

Furthermore, the program of building social housing with the determination to solve the needs of low-cost housing, suitable for people's incomes combined with the relocation of houses on the land must be studied. The southern metropolis is striving to solve housing demand by 2025.

At the meeting In addition, Ho Chi Minh City continues to build the International Finance Center in Thu Thiem in Thu Duc City while completing the plan for capital and land use in the 2021-2025 period, and setting up a working group to effectively solve 647 problems in localities and units.

Simultaneously, the city focuses on implementing more synchronous solutions for tourism development, building the City's brand strategy, and accelerating construction - real estate and electricity - electronics industry with low growth in the first six months of the year.

In terms of science, technology, and digital transformation, Ho Chi Minh City is focusing on projects to develop an innovation ecosystem, Chairman Phan Van Mai noted that the Party committees at all levels should focus on leadership and plan to promote innovation in the public sector.

Last but not least, the city will also vigorously implement solutions to improve administrative reform indicators, deploying a socio-economic operating platform, a platform for assigning and receiving tasks, and an interactive management platform, especially people's complaints to the government.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan