HCMC Chairman talks to residents about orientations after September 15

Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai
The special talk show will be live-streamed on HCMC Press Center's fanpage at facebook.com/trungtambaochi.tphcm and is set to air on the fanpages of the Government Portal, HCMC Youth Union, press agencies and hotline No. 1022 of Ho Chi Minh City.The talk show will focus on the main contents of measures for controlling and reducing coronavirus infections and Covid-19 deathtoll as the city performs less-stringent social distancing measures, answering when the city will lift the social distancing and the itinerary of lifting, the vaccination process in the upcoming time, the next social welfare policies to support people facing difficult circumstances and major solutions to recover the city's economic operation, support enterprises to resume production and trading.