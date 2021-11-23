HCMC Chairman receives citizen to solve petition

At the meeting between Chairman Mai and citizen Loc

Mr. Le Phuoc Loc petitioned the government not to be a manager of the house at 82 Ly Tu Trong Street in District1’s Ben Thanh Ward according to Resolution No. 755/2005.

At the meeting with the Chairman of the People's Committee, Mr. Loc voiced his opinion that the HCMC administration should not continue to manage the house at 82 Ly Tu Trong Street.

Regarding this issue, the Department of Construction said that resident Loc had submitted a document asking for verification that the local administration has not managed the house at 82 Ly Tu Trong Street but he because Mr. Loc is residing in the house and he is also the legal heir of the house's owner.

His document that the State does not continue to manage the house is also consistent with the provisions of Point d, Clause 1, Article 5 of the National Assembly Standing Committee’s Resolution No. 755/2005 dated on April 2, 2005 and the Ministry of Construction’s point b, Section 4, Circular No. 03/2007/TT-BXD dated on May 22, 2007.

Accordingly, the Department of Construction proposed the municipal People's Committee to issue a decision on the management of the house at 82 Ly Tu Trong Street in accordance with regulations. Moreover, the District 1 People's Committee was assigned to help the man who is residing in the house to do his duties according to the provisions of current law.

After listening to resident Loc and the opinions of related agencies, Chairman Mai commented, the record of the origin and history of the house at 82 Ly Tu Trong street was very clear. Based on the provisions of the law, history and current status quo, Mr. Mai agreed with the proposal of the citizen, directing the Department of Construction to help the man.

Specifically, he directed the Office of the HCMC People's Committee to coordinate with relevant agencies to issue a decision that citizen Loc will manage the house at 82 Ly Tu Trong so that his family and agencies can carry out legal procedures.

Furthermore, relevant agencies have simultaneously worked together to help Mr. Loc's family to carry out all legal procedures quickly.

The Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City also assigned the Office of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Committee to receive Ho Chi Minh City citizens to monitor the implementation progress of relevant agencies.

By Manh Hoa - Translated by Dan Thuy