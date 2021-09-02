HCMC Chairman heads City's Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention, Control

Mr. Phan Van Mai holds the position of Head of HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention, Control (Photo: SGGP)



Chairman Phan Van Mai is responsible for steering and managing the general activities of the HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic Prevention and Control, directing and assigning tasks for each member to build plans of Covid-19 fight and economic recovery in the city.

Deputy Heads of the committee included 12 people including vice chairpersons of the city People's Committee, leaders of the committees under the city Party Committee, leaders of agencies and experts. The committee consists of 35 members; among them, Doctor. Professor Nguyen Tan Binh who is director of the city Department of Health is a standing member.The HCMC People’s Committee also launched an assistant team for the steering committee with 29 members.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong