Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

The chairman made the request at the fifteen Party Executive Committee Conference held by the District Party Committee of District 7 on April 8.

Speaking at the conference, Chairman Phan Van Mai highly appreciated the district’s achievements in the first quarter of 2022. According to him, District 7 has recovered strongly making an important contribution to the city’s overall economic growth.

However, he asked District 7 to also clearly identify the pillars of recovery to have solutions to promote, with the goal that from now until the end of the second quarter, the district will reach the goal of socio-economic recovery and accelerate development in the last six months of the year.

Chairman of the People's Committee of District 7 Hoang Minh Tuan Anh Regarding Party building work, Mr. Mai requested that District 7 effectively implement the Politburo’s Conclusion 41-KL/TW on encouraging dynamic, innovative, creative, and daring party members as well as remove those who fail to meet the requirements from the promotion list. In particular, the district ought to pay attention to the development of social housing projects to replace depilated houses on canals and riverbanks.

Regarding the contents that District 7 is implementing, Mr. Phan Van Mai noted that District 7 should focus on evaluating staff for the rearrangement of the apparatus under the wards as well as the establishment of party units in apartment buildings. Above all, the district should establish working groups to resolve existing problems.

Previously, Chairman of the People's Committee of District 7 Hoang Minh Tuan Anh reported on the progress of implementing Chairman Phan Van Mai’s conclusions on the district’s proposals.

On this occasion, the People's Committee of District 7 also petitioned that Ho Chi Minh City have a policy to permit the district to keep the revenue increase compared to the target assigned by the city in 2022 and the following years so that the district can have an investment source and create motivation for local development in the future.

In the first quarter of 2022, the district has seen positive changes in its socio-economic growth. Total trade and service revenue increased by 3.9 percent while the district’s state budget revenue reached an estimate of VND1,433 billion ( nearly US$63 million) accounting for 38.5 percent of the year plan and up 26 percent over the same period.

431 enterprises have been newly established as per the district’s report. Regarding the disbursement of construction investment capital plan, the district has disbursed 10.35 percent (or about VND2.5 billion) of the capital plan assigned by the city.

District 7 also celebrated the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the district with many civil works such as expansion of two bridges in residential areas and upgrade of four alleys.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Anh Quan