HCMC People's Committee Chairman Phan Van Mai



Specifically, the City People's Committee Office was assigned to review, summarize and advise on handling before June 30 for three projects including the residential area of Long Truong Ward in Thu Duc City, Nguyen Son residential area in Binh Hung Commune in Binh Chanh outlying district) and Hiep Phuoc 1 residential area in Hiep Phuoc port urban area in Nha Be suburban district.

The Chairman of the City People's Committee also assigned the Department of Construction to guide the investors on how to carry out the next construction investment procedures, after having the results of the design appraisal by the Ministry of Construction for two projects comprising residential area in Phu Huu Ward in Thu Duc City and Tan Thuan Tay residential area in District 7.

Simultaneously, the Department of Planning and Investment was assigned to review the procedures for approving the investment policy and submit it to the city People's Committee for consideration of two projects including the social housing area of Exim Company in Phu Huu Ward in Thu Duc City and residential apartments Social Lot C1 Long Thoi residential area - Nhon Duc.

For the housing project in Truong Thanh Ward in Thu Duc City, the city chairman assigned the Housing Development Fund to coordinate with the Department of Construction, the Department of Planning and Investment, and other relevant bodies to set up bidding procedures to select investors according to the order of procedures for the investment project to build social housing approved by the City People's Committee.

Departments should submit their reports to the city administration before June 30.

A social housing project in the city As for the project of the technical infrastructure system of the housing area in Hamlet 2, Nhon Duc Commune in Nha Be District, there are problems in determining investment costs for technical infrastructure construction and compensation for site clearance. The Department of Finance, the Department of Construction, and the People's Committee of Nha Be District were asked to carry out the formalities.

In addition, the Chairman of the City People's Committee also assigned the Department of Construction to urgently coordinate with responsible agencies to review the project's legal documents of the remaining three projects and report to the City People's Committee before June 30.

The People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday organized a monitoring session at the city Department of Construction on the implementation of the housing development program in the 2016-2025 period. According to the report of the City Department of Construction, in the period 2016-2020, the city put into use 19 social housing projects reaching nearly 70 percent of the set target.

This phase has two property projects using the state budget and 16 real estate projects using enterprise capital. Due to the state’s limited budget, it has called for social contributions. From 2021 to 2025, the city has only one social housing project on more than 32,600 square meters with 260 apartments has been completed. During the period 2021-2025, the city aims to develop more than 2 million square meters of a housing development plan.

Deputy Director of the City Department of Construction Huynh Thanh Khiet said that regarding the appraisal of the selling price, rental price, and the rental purchase price of social housing, currently stipulated in the law, the City People's Committee undertakes; therefore, the City People's Committee assigned related agencies to carry out that make the procedure lengthy.

Therefore, Deputy Director of the City Department of Construction Huynh Thanh Khiet proposed to assign the Department of Construction to be the agency to receive documents and conduct price appraisals. If project investors do not submit the social housing price appraisal, the City People's Committee should propose the Ministry of Construction to supplement sanctions on handling violations.

The southern largest city aims to build 107.5 million square meters of housing in the next 10 years between 2021 to 2030. This is one of the contents of the draft housing development program in Ho Chi Minh City for the period 2021 - 2030 that the city has just sent to the Ministry of Construction before submitting it to the People's Council for approval.

Specifically, in the period 2021 - 2025, the city's population is about 10.25 million people, it is necessary to develop about 50 million square meters of residential floors, equivalent to about 367,000 houses. Thereby, increasing the average housing area in the city in 2025 to 23.5 square meters per person.

In the next five years from 2026 to 2030, when the population increases to 11.29 million people, Ho Chi Minh City will build about 57.5 million square meters of houses to meet people's living needs and increase the average housing area to 26.5 square meters per person.

Regarding the type of housing, in the period 2021 - 2025, Ho Chi Minh City planned to develop about 40.7 million square meters of low-rise housing in the project, individual houses for households, and about 9.3 million square meters of apartments.

In the next five years, an additional 44.7 million square meters of low-rise housing will be built in the project, separate houses for households and about 12.8 million square meters of high-rise apartments.

Capital for housing development of the city is expected to be mobilized from sources such as enterprises' financial sources, credit institutions, accumulated capital of households, and other sources. Particularly, the capital for social housing development is mainly mobilized from enterprises’ capital, preferential credits, and about 10 percent of the city's budget.





By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan