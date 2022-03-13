HCMC Chairman: City Police needs to continue building transparent, strong force

The scene of the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the HCMC Police Department, gave a brief report on the situation and results of the work to ensure social security and order. In 2021, HCMC Police reduced the number of crimes related to social order by 9.93 percent; restrained and reduced traffic accidents in three aspects; the number of fires decreased by 27.59 percent compared to 2020; well performed the dual task of preventing the pandemic and ensuring security and order, contributing to the socio-economic recovery of the city.



In 2022, HCMC Police will continue to implement solutions to ensure social security and order in the city and complete the tasks and targets assigned by the leaders of the Ministry of Public Security and the city leaders.



Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the HCMC Police Department, gives a brief report on the situation and results of the work to ensure social security and order.



Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC said that in 2022, the global economic and political situation and armed conflicts would have complicated developments that would also heavily affect the domestic political security and socio-economic situation. In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic is unpredictable, posing many difficulties and challenges to the implementation of plans and goals for the socio-economic development of HCMC. Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, acknowledged and praised the efforts of the HCMC Police in recent times, especially in performing the dual task of preventing the pandemic and ensuring security and order.



Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)



In addition, the HCMC Police needs to proactively grasp the situation from afar and early to promptly deploy all measures to maintain political security and ensure absolute safety for the city. The unit needs to continue deploying intensive campaigns to resolutely attack and suppress all kinds of crimes, focusing on fighting crimes in the fields of economy, environment, cyber security - high technology, narcotics, traffic safety, and fire prevention and protection in HCMC.

Mr. Phan Van Mai asked the HCMC Police to build a transparent, united, and strong force that always maintains discipline, regulations, dynamism, and creativity in law enforcement. The unit needs to coordinate closely and synchronously with the military, agencies, and departments to build and promote the people's security posture and the battle of people's hearts.





By Chi Thach – Translated by Thuy Doan