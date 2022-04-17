HCMC Chairman asks to improve administrative procedures related to land

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai



On the afternoon of April 16, Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai was seen at the seventh meeting of the City Party Executive Committee for the tenure 2020-2025 organized by Thu Duc City Party Committee.

Speaking at the conference, Mr. Phan Van Mai asked Thu Duc City to thoroughly follow Resolution 08-NQ/TU of the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on directions, tasks and developing mechanisms for Thu Duc City from 2021 to 2025, with orientation to 2030 focusing on completing 49 programs and projects to implement the Resolution to submit to Ho Chi Minh City in the second quarter.

Along with that, he proposed to focus on leadership for specific and outstanding mechanisms for Thu Duc City to help the district become the center of socio-economic development in Ho Chi Minh City. When it comes to the contents authorized by Ho Chi Minh City to Thu Duc City, Mr. Phan Van Mai directed this locality to also publicize the mechanisms that Thu Duc City authorized for the ward level.

Chairman Phan Van Mai informed that the southern metropolis will review one year of implementing the urban government model and Thu Duc City will be the first and key district to do this in order to evaluate the advantages, disadvantages, causes and solutions.

Regarding the socio-economic development, he requested that from the second quarter, Thu Duc City must organize the implementation of eight proposed contents and authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have given Thu Duc City the green light to carry out it. Simultaneously, Thu Duc City should promote and become the leading locality in implementing the digital transformation program.

In addition, Thu Duc city must also pay attention to implementing social housing programs, housing for low-income people to replace dilapidated houses and houses on and along rivers and canals.

At the meeting According to Chairman Mai, one of the key contents that Thu Duc City must focus on early is building a team of dynamic and enthusiastic civil servants in performing their tasks. He asked Thu Duc City to review, adjust and rearrange the positions with the criteria of the right person and the right job. Last but not least, Thu Duc City must focus on staff training by working with training institutions to train staff.

Earlier, in the opening speech of the conference, Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu informed that in the first quarter of 2022, Thu Duc City entered the normal stage of Covid-19 prevention and economic recovery. However, Thu Duc City has also gained many important achievements with fast speed of recovery and socio-economic development of Thu Duc City.

Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu Secretary Nguyen Van Hieu assessed, if the current growth and development rate is maintained, it is possible that Thu Duc City will exceed the key targets in 2022.

In the first quarter of 2022, Thu Duc City has established research teams that will contribute opinions to develop projects for specific mechanisms and policies for Thu Duc City to effectively implement Resolution 08 of the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. Moreover, it has proactively coordinated with related agencies to solve backlogs in Thu Duc city.

In respect of the economy, from the beginning of the year until now, Thu Duc City has collected VND8,575 billion from the state budget, reaching 39.8 percent of the total estimate in 2022. Furthermore, it has issued 948 business registration certificates with a total registered capital of VND24.7 billion.

As of March 2022, 40,894 business households in the area registered a total capital of nearly VND31,000 billion and 44,556 domestic enterprises are performing tax obligations with a total registered capital of VND 661,662 billion. Thu Duc City has disbursed more than VND 58.6 billion for public investment.

However, the progress of disbursement of public investment capital and the work of compensation for site clearance in the quarter was slow, concentrated capital and ODA only reached 0.82 percent of the plan due to the difficulty in collecting transaction contract information as a basis for making land valuation certificates such as land price adjustment coefficient, resettlement price for submission for appraisal and approval.

Some projects have not been approved by the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City for resettlement, so they have not yet submitted the land price adjustment coefficient plan to calculate compensation, support and resettlement.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Anh Quan