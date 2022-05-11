An illegal construction work in Hoc Mon District



The Office of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City sent an urgent dispatch to convey the direction of Chairman Phan Van Mai. Accordingly, the HCMC People’s Committee Chairman assigned the Chairman of the Hoc Mon District People's Committee to urgently study the opinions of the Department of Construction and actively coordinate with the Department and related agencies to inspect and punish construction violators in the area to deter residents from committing such violations. Reports of the cases must be sent to the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Department of Construction in May 2022.

The Department of Construction is assigned to monitor, inspect as well as urge the implementation of the above directives. At the same time, it must summarize and report the implementation results to the city People's Committee within 10 days from the date of receipt of the written report of the People's Committee in Hoc Mon District.

Previously, the Department of Construction inspected and address the construction order management of these cases that were granted construction permits in 1,386 dossiers of land-use change in Hoc Mon District.

Inspectors of the Department of Construction have examined 466 construction permits issued among the above-mentioned 1,386 dossiers. They identified 32 cases of construction violations that have recorded violations and received administrative fines whereas three other households disagreed with administrative fines by posting complaints.

Through the inspection, 206 constructions were discovered to generate additional work items compared to the issued construction permit. Of these, 139 works have been violated after the works have been completed and put into use or their permits have been updated with certificates of land use rights, ownership of houses, and other land-attached assets. This is illegal construction. In addition, it needs more time to verify violators of 67 projects because their investors have been transferred.





By Chi Thach - Translated by Anh Quan