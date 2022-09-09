HCMC celebrates Malaysia’s 65th National Day

Consul General of Malaysia in Ho Chi Minh City Wong Chia Chiann (C) and leaders of HUFO, Vietnam-Malaysia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City at the ceremony



Chairman of the Vietnam-Malaysia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Ngoc Son affirmed that the fruitful friendship relationship and strategic partnership between Vietnam and Malaysia have been developing in various fields. Besides, the two countries are heading to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations (1973 -2023).

A performance at the ceremony

Consul General of Malaysia in Ho Chi Minh City Wong Chia Chiann informed that Vietnam is the eleventh biggest business partner of Malaysia and the seventh largest export market of the country. In ASEAN, Malaysia is currently the second biggest trade partner of Vietnam and the S-shaped country is the third largest trade partner of Malaysia. In addition, Malaysia is the second biggest investor of Vietnam in ASEAN with 668 investment projects with a total registered capital of US$10 billion, ranking the tenth out of 140 having investments in Vietnam.

During the passing years, under the support of HUFO, the Vietnam-Malaysia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City has organized meaningful annual events and activities, including National Day, “Malaysia Week” program along with seminars between Vietnamese and Malaysian businesses, programs on natural disasters, supports in the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control and so on.Ms. Wong Chia Chiann hoped that HUFO and relevant units would continue to support Malaysian citizens living in Ho Chi Minh City and assist the Consulate General of Malaysia in HCMC’s efforts to strengthen the relationship between the people of the two countries through people-to-people diplomacy, trade, tourism and appropriate activities.

By Thuy Vu-Translated by Huyen Huong