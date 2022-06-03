HCMC celebrates Italian National Day

Vice Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan talks with the Italian enterprises. (Photo: hcmcpv)

Consul General of Italy to Ho Chi Minh City Enrico Padula said that the Consulate General of Italy in the city will actively boost cooperation relations with the authorities of Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces and cities in the fields of infrastructure, green transport, cultural advertisement and so on. In 2023, it is expected to coordinate with the Italian Embassy in the capital city of Hanoi to organize events to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Italy and Vietnam.

At the celebration, Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoa extended his congratulation on Italy’s National Day and affirmed that HCMC is always interested in promoting cooperation relations with Italy. In 2021, the total two-way trade turnover reached US$619 million. By January 20 of 2022, HCMC lured 54 investment projects from the partner with a total investment capital of US$71 million, ranked 26th out of 116 countries and territories that have investments in the city.The city leader wished the Italian enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City to overcome difficulties, and believed that the Consulate General of Italy in the city will continue to promote the multifaceted cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Italy, contributing to tightening the strategic partnership between the two nations.

By Viet Le- Translated by Huyen Huong