HCMC cautiously welcoming new normal status



Discussing the achievements of HCMC in the fight against Covid-19 in the 4th outbreak, Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue informed that during the last 4 months, with the steely determination of both the municipal authorities and the community in carrying out Resolution No.86 by the Government and Resolution No.05 by the Executive Board of HCMC Party Committee, the healthcare system is strongly reinforced, resulting in a significant reduction of severe Covid-19 cases or deaths, and the city basically passes its outbreak peak.

Simultaneously, HCMC has over 95 percent of its 18-year-old-and-over population vaccinated with at least one Covid-19 dose, 45 percent with the second dose. The city also strives to ensure social security for its residents and raising Covid-19 safety awareness for both the community and businesses.

Talking about the focuses of HCMC regarding Covid-19 prevention and control tasks in the near future, the Board Head stressed that the outbreak, though basically under control, is still rather complicated, and the number of infected cases is still high, asking for careful attention from the healthcare sector. Adding to this is the fact that residents in neighboring provinces in the Southern Key Economic Zone are not fully covered with vaccine and quite susceptible to the disease.

This means HCMC must be extremely cautious in its next stage of Covid-19 prevention tasks, following the motto of ‘Safety is the Ultimate Priority’. To ensure the medical safety for all citizens, the city must depend on scientific proofs to devise a detailed suitable plan for socio-economic recovery.

In particular, from 6pm of September 30, HCMC loosens regulations on social distance in accordance with the current pandemic status of the city and the results the safety assessment under the Health Ministry guidance. First, the city aims at minimizing deaths and severe cases of Covid-19 disease. Another goal is to better reinforce the city’s healthcare system, especially grassroots ones.

As to socio-economic recovery and development, the city step by step allows the operation of manufacturing plants and services companies as long as they can ensure Covid-19 prevention measures. This, in turn, will sustainably increase the social security level for residents in the city. Success in these goals means the city officially turns to the ‘new normal status’.

Traffic on Nguyen Tri Phuong Street is crowded on October 1. (Photo: SGGP)





Explaining what citizens in HCMC are or are not allowed to do in the next months, Mr. Nhu Khue said that observing the 5K rules is a must to everyone. Private vehicles are only permitted to move within the city, while inter-province travels need to follow existing regulations.

All Covid-19 checkpoints inside the city are removed, and traffic users do not need a travel permit to go out. However, they do need to own a QR code issued by the app VNEID to declare their travel purposes, along with the vaccine certificate issued by the app ‘Y te HCM’ or ‘So suc khoe dien tu’ (at least until the nationwide app ‘PC-Covid’ is officially in operation).

Without a smart device to display a QR code, people can show necessary documents saying that they have been injected with at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose 14 days before or they used to be an F0 within 6 months.

As HCMC is gradually entering the ‘new normal’ stage, the municipal authorities will step by step allow the operation of common facilities like department stores, supermarkets, traditional markets, food shops, barber’s and hairdresser’s shops, cultural and sports facilities, tourism sites, religious facilities.

When asked about the conditions for people coming back to HCMC to work, the Board Head said that at present, businesses in the city have a high human resources demand. Therefore, the city has discussed with other provinces to devise the best solution to welcome workers back safely. Any individuals or companies with this need should contact the HCMC Transport Department for further guidance on necessary procedures. Since each province has its own Covid-19 checkpoints at its boundaries, people without proper documents cannot pass them.

Finally, regarding measures of the municipal authorities to maintain social security for citizens in HCMC when they are not fully recovered from this outbreak yet, Mr. Nhu Khue mentioned the ongoing delivery of the third round financial support to the vulnerable citywide. It is estimated that VND7,347 billion (approx. US$323 million) will be distributed to more than 7.3 million needy people in the city.

Moreover, HCMC is preparing a policy to take care of orphans and senior people living alone due to the Covid-19 pandemic here. Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign is still being carried out to deliver the second dose to as many citizens as possible.

By Duong Loan – Translated by Thanh Tam