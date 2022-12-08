HCMC cancels 169 behind-schedule housing projects

Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang speaks at the working session. (Photo: VIet Dung)



Speaking at the working session, Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang informed that in 2022, the department coordinated with other relevant departments to review 401 housing projects in the city. Of these, 87 documents were eligible for granting certification.

Concerning environmental sanitation, Mr. Thang said that the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment would continue to strengthen propaganda and dialogue with residents as well as inspection and handling.

The content was shared at the second working day of the eighth session of the tenth-tenure Ho Chi Minh City People's Council this morning.Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Nguyen Toan Thang affirmed that as for the projects that are eligible to be put into use land plan, implementation but were delayed without an acceptable reason, the functional agencies will drastically handle the problem.From the beginning of the year to October 31, the city has granted 21,218 certifications to people; however, there are still some projects facing difficulties in legal problems.Currently, the department is coordinating with relevant units to resolve the obstacles.Regarding handling the delayed projects, from 2016 to 2022, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council promulgated 13 resolutions to permit change of land use purpose and land acquisition for 1,532 projects.Up to now, 451 projects were completed and 718 projects are implementing. Of these, 357 projects have failed to be implemented on schedule , 169 projects were canceled and the rest are under consideration.Currently, Ho Chi Minh City has installed 42,366 surveillance cameras to handle violations related to environmental sanitation. In the upcoming time, the department will continue to review the areas at risk of environmental pollution and clear up "hot spots" in the environment.

By Mai Hoa, Ngo Binh, Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong