HCMC calls U.S. businesses to invest in technological sector

The delegation of HCMC high-ranking officials meets U.S. businesses in Silicon Valley on July 22 (local time).

At the working session, representatives of the HCMC Department of Science and Technology introduced policies for attracting investment in the city.



Executive Director of Aitomatic Industrial AI Company, Christopher Nguyen expressed his interest in HCMC’s projects that have been implemented to build a smart city.

Associate Founder of OSS Capital, a company currently specializing in the Computer Software area, Joseph Jacks said that HCMC needs to speed up IT Software training.

Meanwhile, Cisco Global Infrastructure Funds is learning about investment opportunities in Vietnam, especially projects of building a smart city and developing technological infrastructure, said the firm’s director Carlos Cordino.



Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (C) speaks at the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai hoped that enterprises will promote investment in the city by providing consultation or taking part in construction programs and projects of the city.

He affirmed that HCMC will always create favorable conditions for the investor.

Stanford University comprises seven schools and 18 interdisciplinary institutes with thousands of students, faculty and postdoctoral scholars.





The delegation visits Stanford University. The delegation pays a visit to Stanford University to learn about the university's experience in studying and producing antiviral drugs.



By Ngoc Diem, Hoan Thien – Translated by Kim Khanh