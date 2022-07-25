HCMC calls for contribution of Vietnamese young intellectuals, businesses in US

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the meeting.

Attending the meeting was young intellectuals and entrepreneurs comprising of engineers and experts who are working in technology companies, such as Google, Twitter in Silicon Valley.



Ms. Lam Diep Tran, a climate expert who is working at Idemitsu Green Solutions Co., Ltd hoped to contribute to developing Vietnam in general and HCMC particularly into a center for the fight against climate change.

Ms. Huynh Chi Nhu Quyen who is working at Google, head of an organization connecting Vietnamese young intellectuals in San Francisco proposed HCMC’s leaders maintain connections to create favorable conditions for Vietnamese young intellectuals and entrepreneurs in the US to devote their contribution to their fatherland.



Vietnamese young intellectuals and entrepreneurs in US attend the event.

Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang introduced the city’s policies calling for businesses to invest in the technology sector. In addition, the city is facing challenges of attracting talents, developing AI and raising the people’s awareness about digital transformation, he added.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ho Chi Minh City Finance and Investment State Owned Company (HFIC) Nguyen Ngoc Hoa affirmed startup projects will receive financial assistance from investment funds. HCMC will build a legal framework for Fintech (Financial Technology).



Young intellectuals and entrepreneurs pose for a group photo with the delegation of HCMC high-ranking officials.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai expressed his sincere thanks to young intellectuals and entrepreneurs for their support to Vietnam and HCMC. He required departments to study the proposals, including high-level human resource training to meet the city’s demand for development.



The meeting was an activity ending the delegation's official visit to the United States starting on July 16. The trip contributed to strengthening relations between the two countries, especially the US' cities and HCMC.

By Ngoc Diem, Hoan Thien – Translated by Kim Khanh