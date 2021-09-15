HCMC buys more 200,000 medicine bags for Covid-19 patients at home



He made the requirement in his yesterday letter to the Department of Health and the Department of Finance on the purchase of additional home treatment drugs for asymptomatic Covid-19 people and patients with mild symptoms who are eligible for home isolation.

On the same day, the Center for Disease Control of Ho Chi Minh City has just sent a document to the Health Center of Thu Duc City and districts on instructions to monitor people infected with Covid-19 including those who have declared to be infected with the virus via phone or app according to the regulation of home isolation.

Also yesterday, the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City sent a document to the People's Committee of Thu Duc City and the districts and local medical facilities requesting to take heed of Covid-19 vaccination.

According to the Department of Health, some districts have low injection productivity. Moreover, city dwellers in several districts complained that they can’t receive the second shot of vaccine if they have already got the first vaccine shot in other districts. Therefore, leaders of the health sector reminded health care teams not to refuse to give the second shots on those who require.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan