HCMC, Busan discuss about smart city development

Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC, visits the Busan Eco Delta Smart City project. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation also visited Eco Delta Information Center, Eco Delta Community Center, the high-tech area, the model house with smart machines, and the model house with a home health check system.



Here, the Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC shared that, currently, HCMC has approved the program to build the city into a smart city by 2025 and has implemented many contents, achieving positive results. She believed that the two sides would quickly have cooperation programs to develop smart cities in the future.



* On the same day, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le and the delegation visited the Honorary Consul General of Vietnam in Busan Park Soo Kwan.



Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le visits the Honorary Consul General of Vietnam in Busan Park Soo Kwan. (Photo: SGGP)



On behalf of the delegation of the People's Council of HCMC, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le thanked the Honorary Consul General of Vietnam in Busan for his warm and thoughtful welcome.



The Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council emphasized that Vietnam, in general, and HCMC, in particular, always attach great importance to the cooperation relationship with South Korea, including Busan.



Receiving the delegation, the Honorary Consul General of Vietnam in Busan expressed his pleasure with the visit of the delegation of the People's Council of HCMC. The Honorary Consul General of Vietnam in Busan informed the delegation that nearly 2,000 Korean enterprises are investing in HCMC. He also wished that the People's Council of HCMC would continue to promote and develop more policies to support the development of Korean enterprises.



Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le writes a scrapbook at the office of the Honorary Consul General of Vietnam in Busan. (Photo: SGGP)



Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le informed that at present, the People's Council of HCMC has many channels to contact, dialogue, and listen to the opinions of people and businesses, including Korean ones, like meetings with voters who are entrepreneurs, the live program 'People ask – the Government answers', and the fan-page of the People's Council of HCMC. Via these channels, the delegates of the People's Council of HCMC listen, absorb, and promptly have solutions to solve problems for people and businesses, creating the best conditions for development. Sending thanks for the attention and affection to promote the relationship between the two countries and the two cities of the Honorary Consul General of Vietnam in Busan, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le expressed her wish that the Consul General Honorary Vietnam in Busan would continue to promote the connection and strengthen further the cooperation relationship between HCMC and Busan.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Thanh Nha