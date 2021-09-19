HCMC builds policies to take care of children orphaned by Covid-19





Localities must pay a visit, encourage, and grasp the wish of people who are raising their orphaned relatives to advise on developing short-term and long-term policies and submit them to the municipal People's Committee before September 25.The policy must be specific to the groups of children adopted by relatives, sent to social protection centers for children and children shelters, and organizations serving children or other aspirations.The Committee for Religious Affairs and the HCMC Union of Business Associations are assigned to work with organizations willing to take care of children orphaned by Covid-19 to receive recommendations and report to the HCMC People's Committee before September 25. At the same time, the Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs advises and proposes a system of policies to take care of orphans until they grow up and submit them to the municipal People's Committee before September 30.

By Giao Linh – Translated by Thanh Nha