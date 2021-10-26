HCMC building six criteria for on-site food, beverage businesses

HCMC proposes six criteria for on-site food service businesses According to the draft regarding safety criteria for food and beverage establishments to resume operations while preventing Covid-19, food service establishments in the southern city are allowed to operate but must ensure six criteria.



Among the criteria, a food establishment must have a certificate of food safety eligibility and have a QR code registration at http://antoan-covid.tphcm.gov.vn/.

Moreover, eateries must ensure safety criteria in terms of facilities, equipment, and employee and limit the number of people present at the same time depending on coronavirus risks in the area.

Additionally, food facilities must be responsible for implementing preventative measures against the Covid-19 epidemic according to the guidance of the health sector.

Employees, deliverers, customers must comply with the 5K principles, have to scan QR codes, and strictly follow the instructions of the health sector including medical reports, full vaccination, negative Covid test result.

A food establishment shall limit the number of diners according to the health sector’s guidance of epidemic prevention. Food and beverage establishments offer on-site services without air conditioning in closed spaces as well as they are not allowed to serve beer or alcohol.

The draft requires to limit the number of buyers and sellers at the same time as per the local health sectors’ guidance but it doesn’t ask to keep proper distance and operation time.

By Lac Phong - Translated by Uyen Phuong