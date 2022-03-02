HCMC bouncing back strong after Covid-19

Workers at an export processing zone in HCMC (Photo: SGGP) To start, Binh Tay Food JSC at the end of February 2022 announced the company’s plan to expand factories in HCMC and Dong Nai Province, promote productions, recruit 300 more employees, and strive to achieve an export revenue of over US$22 million.



During lockdowns, only 652 companies among HCMC’s export processing zones and industrial parks were able to maintain operations with less than 18 percent of workers employed, said the HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (Hepza).

However, from the end of 2021, more than 96 percent of companies are in business with over 96 percent of employees returning to work. Hepza has also welcomed a number of large investors in infrastructure development, and this year needs an additional 51,000 employees.



Local authority guiding citizens in document procedures (Photo: SGGP)

An Australian expatriate Nguyen Ngoc Luan who invests in Vietnamese coffee was grateful that HCMC authorities promptly issued policies to help businesses return to operation. “That support is a huge motivation for us expatriates wanting to establish business in our homeland and make our country richer”, he said.



Such success is in no small part thanks to the efforts of city officials. For instance, Binh Chanh District has completed submissions to the Central Government for its recognition as a new rural district, working to become the first HCMC locality to establish a smart city operation center.Meanwhile, District 3 has shortened the registration procedure for sole proprietorship despite the pressure on civil servants to keep with deadlines.At the same time, civil servants in Thu Duc City have been effectively using internal software for work purposes. The city has also introduced a forum for local businesses and the authority to communicate quickly.Only in the first 45 days of 2022, District 7’s budget revenue has reached 27 percent of the year’s target. Currently, the district is pushing infrastructure projects to expand alleys, build new bridges and relocate households alongside canals.Thu Duc City has started construction of two housing projects with nearly 2,000 apartments to improve the people’s living quality. The local authority is also surveying boarding houses to come up with solutions to create a better living environment for blue-collar workers.

By staff writers - Translated by Tan Nghia