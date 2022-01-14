HCMC border forces to collaborate with relevant units to ensure social security

Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai visits staff and soldiers of the HCMC Border Guard.



Yesterday, a delegation of the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City led by Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai visited and sent wishes for the Tet holiday for staff and soldiers of the HCMC Border Guard.

The delegation visits and offers Tet gift to the HCMC Border Guard.

The HCMC Border Guard is one of the frontline forces in the fight against the Covid-19. The city’s socio-economy recovery and development are thanks to great contributions from the unit.

On behalf of the City Party Committee, authorities and people, Chairman Mai highlighted and highly appreciated the difficulties which the city border guard forces confronted in their mission of the border protection and Covid-19 pandemic fight during the whole year of 2021.Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai required the border guard forces to promote the achievements and fulfill their assigned tasks in the upcoming time, especially in the upcoming Tet holiday.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong