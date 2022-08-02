HCMC bestows “Heroic Vietnamese Mother” title to five women

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) presents the "Vietnamese Heroic Mother" title to relatives of mothers.

The “Heroic Vietnamese Mother” title was awarded to mothers namely Dang Thi Lua in District 5’s Ward 2, Phan Thu Hue in District 6’s Ward 10, Pham Thi Thach in Hoc Mon District’s Tan Hiep Commune, Nguyen Thi Huong and Nguyen Thi Muong in Cu Chi District’s Tan Thanh Tay Commune.

On this occasion, the municipal authorities bestowed the "Hero of the People's Armed Forces" title to martyr Phan Van Han, a former member of the Standing Board Committee of Saigon - Gia Dinh Military Region and former secretary of Division 2’s Party Committee of the Saigon - Gia Dinh Military Region to honor his great contribution in the resistance war against America.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) presents "the "Hero of the People's Armed Forces" title to a relative of martyr Phan Van Han.

On behalf of HCMC’s leaders, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed his deep gratitude to martyr Phan Van Han and heroic mothers for their great contribution and sacrifice toward the cause of national liberation and reconstruction.

The city’s Party Chief said that more than 5,400 heroic mothers have been awarded and posthumously bestowed with the Vietnamese Heroic Mother title in HCMC. Among them, only 108 are alive. He asked the local authorities to take care of the mothers and help improve their lives.





By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh