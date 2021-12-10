HCMC bestows “Heroic Vietnamese Mother” title to 23 women

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le expresses her deep gratitude to the heroic mothers for their great contribution and sacrifice towards the cause of national liberation and reconstruction.

Attending at the event were Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Commander of the HCMC High Command, Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Duong Anh Duc.



On behalf of the city leaders, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le expressed her deep gratitude to the heroic mothers for their great contribution and sacrifice towards the cause of national liberation and reconstruction, and wished them good health and a long life, and asked the local authorities to take care of the mothers and help improve their lives.

As many as 5,471 women have been awarded and posthumously bestowed with the Vietnamese Heroic Mother title in HCMC. Among them, only 128 are alive.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (4th, L) offers Vietnamese Heroic Mother title to the mothers' relatives. Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Duong Anh Duc (3rd, R) offers Vietnamese Heroic Mother title to the mothers' relatives



By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh