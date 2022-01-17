HCMC bans camera installation for infringement on people's privacy

Pursuant to the regulation, the city’s centralized monitoring camera system only serves for surveillance of public security, traffic situation, central areas, airports, crowded places to ensure security and order, traffic safety and environmental sanitation.





The Smart City Operations Center of Ho Chi Minh City is allowed to access the cameras with its highest authorization serving for management and direction of the leaders of the HCMC Party Committee and Municipal People’s Committee in all situations. Besides, the agency is permitted to access all the images of cameras in the system, including security cameras, public transportation surveillance systems or socialized ones.In addition, following the regulation, the cameras being installed by individuals, organizations and enterprises have to adjust the surveillance areas under the properties or usage rights of those individuals, organizations and enterprises. Individuals, organizations and enterprises are responsible for providing databases from cameras for competent state agencies in case of requirement serving for management.

By Manh Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong