HCMC Bailiff Association holds first congress

Head of Ho Chi Minh City Bailiff Service Office Le Manh Hung was elected to be Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Bailiff Association.

At the congress, former Deputy Minister of Justice Nguyen Duc Chinh was also elected as the Honorary Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Bailiff Association.

Vice Presidents of the Ho Chi Minh City Bailiff Association for the 2021-2026 term include Head of the Bailiff Service Office in District 8 Vu Thi Truong Hanh and Head of the Saigon Bailiff Service Office Nguyen Tien Phap.

Prior, in May 2021, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City decided to establish the city Bailiff Association which is a socio-professional organization operated according to the charter approved by the Chairman of the municipal People's Committee .

The Ho Chi Minh City Bailiff Association complies with the law and is under the state management of the city Department of Justice. The Association has its legal status and its seal and account.

By Van Minh - Translated by Anh Quan