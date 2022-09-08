HCMC averagely records 86 new cases of Covid-19 daily



The Steering Committee for Covid-19 epidemic prevention and economic recovery in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday held an online meeting with leaders in districts and Thu Duc City. Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc chaired the meeting.

Dr. Hung disclosed that in the last six weeks, the Omicron sub-variant BA.5 has become dominant in the city yet the southern largest city did not detect variant BA.2.74.

Currently, only Can Gio and Cu Chi outlying districts over 22 districts, Thu Duc City give Covid-19 vaccine to children from 5 to 11 years old, achieving higher vaccination coverage rate than the national rate of 85 percent. Regarding the dengue epidemic, in the last three weeks, the number of new cases has tended to decrease.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Duong Anh Duc said that up to this point, the epidemic development in HCMC is still stable. Moreover, in three consecutive weeks, the number of dengue fever cases in districts and Thu Duc City has decreased.

Noticeably, District 5 has seen increased cases of dengue fever while the district has not issued any sanctions.

Regarding the results of the implementation of Decision 08, Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc said that the city has disbursed 97 percent of the estimate while the city will use the rest for workers’ benefits.





By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan