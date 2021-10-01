HCMC authorities try not to close city again

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Vo Van Hoan (C) on the TV show



Mr. Hoan was talking about the Directive of the municipal People's Committee from October 1 and the policy to support people bumping into difficulties due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

Answering a question about opening and closing, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan shared, the city tries not to let that happen; however, the loosening and opening will be done step by step.

Vo Van Hoan also stated that, in the "new normal" state, the city authorities have been considering epidemic prevention and economic recovery with a focus on economic development, job creation, creation of financial resources for the city’s fight against Covid-19, and vice versa.

City authorities will try to provide a safe living environment for dwellers while reducing the spread of Covid-19 and all residents should take part in the fight against Covid-19. Vo Van Hoan also emphasized business owners must be responsible for epidemic prevention providing a safe working and living environment for workers in the workplace.

Regarding the support for the third phase, Vo Van Hoan said that the city tries to give financial support within the first 15 days of October 2021. City dwellers will receive cash.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Anh Quan