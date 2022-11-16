HCMC, Australia's Northern Territory enhance cooperation in various fields

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Vo Van Hoan presents a souvenir gift to Deputy Chief Minister of Australia’s Northern Territory Nicole Manison.

On behalf of HCMC’s leaders, Mr. Vo Van Hoan expressed his sincere thanks for the sharing and support taken by the Australian Government and people in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the southern economic hub, including providing vaccines and medical equipment for the city.



He believed that Vietnam-Australia relations, on the foundation of the strategic partnership and the strategy on strengthening economic cooperation between Vietnam and Australia, will gain great progress in many fields.

The city’s leader highly appreciated the quality of training and education in Australia and the Northern Territory. He hoped that HCMC and the Northern Territory would enhance cooperation in the sectors of education and vocational training.

For her part, Ms. Nicole Manison said that the Northern Territory will open more trade and investment representative offices in HCMC.

She suggested the resumption of a direct air route connecting the Australian state and HCMC to create favorable conditions for the cooperation process between the two sides.

By Van Do – Translated by Kim Khanh