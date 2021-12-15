HCMC attracts US$7.4 trillion investment capital from Japan

A view of roundtable conference

Attending the celebration were Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan, Consul General of Japan to Ho Chi Minh City Watanabe Nobuhiro, JCCH Chairman Mizushima Kozo and Japanese enterprises.

Japan ranks fourth among 116 foreign investors. Of the projects invested by Japanese enterprises in HCMC, there have been 1,479 direct investment projects and 1,739 indirect investment projects through capital contribution or share purchase.



The Japanese enterprises have concentrated on the fields of processing and manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, professional activities, science and technology.





Vice Chairman of Municipal People's Committee Vo Van Hoan speaks at the conference.



Vice Chairman of Municipal People's Committee Vo Van Hoan emphasized that Vietnam and Japan had a long - history relationship. As for the economic sector, Japan is one of Vietnam’s leading important partners and the first G7 country to recognize Vietnam as a market economy.

The Vietnam - Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (VJEPA) officially took effect in 2009 , marking a new turning point in economic cooperation relations between the two nations and creating a favorable legal framework for trade development between the two sides.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong