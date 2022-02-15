HCMC asks health sector to provide precise information on epidemic prevention

The Committee has ordered to implement the plan of the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on improving the effectiveness of the ideological work of the municipal Party Committee in the context of safe, flexible adaptation and effective control of the Covid-19 epidemic and economic recovery and development.



Under the municipal People’s Committee’s directions, departments, agencies, sectors, and localities ought to focus on implementing the government’s Resolution 128, the Resolution 05 of the 8th Conference of the Executive Committee of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, and the People's Committee’s plans relating to epidemic prevention and economic recovery

Thereby, the Department of Health was required to provide complete, accurate, and timely information to departments, agencies, sectors, localities, and press agencies on issues related to epidemic prevention and control. In addition, the department needs to pay attention to support for medical staff, especially frontline healthcare workers in the fight against the epidemic.

Meanwhile, the Department of Information and Communications was required to promote the application of information technology for the information and communication of epidemic prevention and socio-economic recovery.

At the same time, the Department must closely monitor information in social networks to detect those who post false information, which negatively affects the task of epidemic prevention and control, to have tough penalties on violators.

By Khanh Chau - Translated by Anh Quan