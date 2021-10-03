HCMC asks for consensus on travel plan with other provinces





According to the plan, workers and experts, who are transported by enterprises from Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Long An, and Tay Ninh provinces to production facilities in HCMC and vice versa, must be vaccinated with Covid-19 vaccines (at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccines that require two shots for at least 14 days ago), or have recovered from Covid-19 within six months and have a negative Covid-19 test result in every seven days.In the case of using personal vehicles (cars or motorbikes), the occupants must meet the above conditions. When organizing to transport workers and experts, HCMC-based establishments must develop transportation plans and send them to the focal units, namely the HCMC Export Processing Zone and Industrial Park Authority, the Management Board of High-tech Parks, and the People's Committees of Thu Duc City and districts, to register vehicles, routes, and operating time, and send them to the Department of Transport of HCMC for issuance of travel permit to facilitate inter-provincial travel of vehicles.* On October 2, the authorities of Dong Nai Province supported more than 6,000 people, who are unemployed workers in the area because enterprises stopped production, to return to their hometown upon their wishes. The authorities divided these people into groups heading for Mekong Delta, Central, and Central Highlands provinces and arranged specialized vehicles to lead and support them along the way. Specifically, people whose hometowns are in the Mekong Delta provinces were escorted to Binh Chanh District of HCMC; people with hometowns in the Central provinces were supported to the territory of Ninh Thuan Province; people in the Central Highlands provinces alone were conducted quick Covid-19 testing before being instructed to return to their hometowns.By the evening of October 2, more than 2,100 people in Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan provinces, who temporarily resided in Dong Nai Province, were assisted by the authorities to return home by motorbikes. Local health departments organized a quick test for Covid-19 for these people and sent them to medical quarantine according to regulations.* On the same day, leaders of the People's Committees of Thu Dau Mot and Thuan An cities in Binh Duong Province convinced hundreds of people, mainly workers, intending to return to their hometowns to return to their boarding houses to rest and prepare to back to work. Currently, many factories and production facilities have had plans to resume operations, so they need a lot of workers. For cases with difficult situations and satisfactory reasons, the province will contact and coordinate with localities to have a transportation plan to send them back to their hometowns.* Colonel Bui Van Thao, Director of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Provincial Police, on October 2, informed that the province had provided vehicles and assigned forces to transport 45 people from Bac Lieu and Soc Trang provinces back to their hometowns safely. People returning home were mainly unskilled workers without jobs, and they were tested for Covid-19 with negative results before leaving. The local government asked people who wanted to return to their hometowns to register so that local authorities would make a list and have a plan to support them to return safely.* Meanwhile, on October 2, the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control in An Giang Province informed that in the past few days, many workers working in other provinces and cities spontaneously returned to An Giang by motorbikes while local authorities had been focusing on controlling Covid-19 clusters in the area. Therefore, it has no policy of accepting people who move freely from other provinces and cities.

By staff writers – Translated by Thuy Doan