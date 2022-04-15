HCMC asked to speed up investigations of projects' wrongdoings

Head of the PCC's Commission for Internal Affairs, Phan Dinh Trac speaks at the working session.

The working delegation was led by politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee (PCC), and Head of the PCC's Commission for Internal Affairs, Phan Dinh Trac with the participation of Secretary of PCC, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai.



Attending the event was also Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Chairwoman of the People’s Council of the city Nguyen Thi Le and Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen delivers his speech.

Speaking at the event, Head of the PCC's Commission for Internal Affairs, Phan Dinh Trac acknowledged the efforts of the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee in strictly implementing the directions of the General Secretary, Government, and the Prime Minister, and completing 34 contents proposed by the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission and Government Inspectorate.



He also asked the city to speed up investigations of other wrongdoings at the Tan Thuan Investment and Construction One Member Company Limited, Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op), Sepzone – Linh Trung (Vietnam) Co., Ltd., Saigon Real Estate One Member Corporation Limited (RESCO), Tan Thuan Industrial Promotion Company (IPC), South Saigon Development Corporation (SADECO).

Head of the PCC's Commission for Internal Affairs, Phan Dinh Trac (4th, L) and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (4th, R) presents awards to agencies.

On this occasion, Head of the PCC's Commission for Internal Affairs, Phan Dinh Trac presented awards of the Central Steering Committee for Corruption Prevention and Control to the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Internal Affairs, the Investigation Police Agency and the Investigation Security Agency under of HCMC Police, HCMC People's Procuracy, HCMC People's Court and the Supreme People's Court of HCMC.

