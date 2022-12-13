Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat, Vo Van Thuong (L) and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen attend the working session in HCMC on December 12.

Attending the event were Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission of Mass Mobilization, Pham Tat Thang; President of the Vietnam Women's Union, Ha Thi Nga; Deputy Minister of Public Security, Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung; Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and President of the Vietnamese Students' Association, Nguyen Minh Triet; Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen; Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Phan Van Mai; Vice Chairmen of the Party Committee of the city Nguyen Van Hieu and Nguyen Ho Hai.



At the working session

Mr. Vo Van Thuong highly appreciated the city’s positive achievements in the implementation of Resolution 23, especially strengthening the great national solidarity bloc, developing the country and HCMC, and becoming a leader of innovation and new models of caring for people.



He hoped that HCMC will not only well implement resolutions but also effectively initiate new guidelines and policies fostering the country’s development and benefiting people; and continue to contribute opinions on building new resolutions and policies , promoting the strength of people from different social classes and attracting human resources in the fields of economy, culture, education and health.

Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat, Vo Van Thuong (2nd, L) meets delegates at the meeting.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen said that the city has carried out creative initiatives and models promoting the desire for national development, and a fair, democratic, and civilized society, especially joining hands in the fight against Covid-19.



The city’s Party Chief emphasized that the southern metropolis is currently facing challenges in leadership work, operations and management. The municipal administration needs to listen to people’s problems, solve their difficulties, enhance dialogue between the government and residents as well as build an apparatus of virtuous and talented public cadres serving as “public servants” of the people.

Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat, Vo Van Thuong (2nd, R) meets delegates at the meeting.

