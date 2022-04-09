HCMC announces management regulation of urban architecture

At the conference, Deputy Director of the Municipal Department of Planning and Architecture Truong Trung Kien received opinions and answered the questions from participants to complete the regulation. Localities needed to comprehensively study the provisions of the regulation to well implement.

Apart from the management of each area, the regulation also classified the management of the typical work for townhouses and villas which is a foundation for granting construction permits.Local residents can easily follow the plan and architecture regulations to start work on their projects.Earlier, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee approved the management regulation of urban architecture in December of 2021.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong