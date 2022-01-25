  1. Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC announces five days off for 2022 lunar New Year holiday

SGGP
According to the announcement of the People’s Committee of HCMC, officials of political and administrative of State agencies, departments and organizations will enjoy a 5-day holiday for the 2022 Tet (Lunar New Year), from January 31 - February 4 (on the 29th day of the last month- the 4th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).
Agencies, departments, organizations and enterprises that do not have regular weekend breaks must arrange work based on their plans during the holidays to ensure the fulfillment of their tasks and serve the people.
Local agencies, organizations, schools, hospitals, military units, businesses and households across the city are required to fly national flags on Tet holidays.
The City People’s Committee has also asked the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, relevant units and districts’ authorities to maintain good environmental hygiene in residential areas, schools, markets, workplaces and streets.

By Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh

