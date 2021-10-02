HCMC announces Directive 18 on gradual economic recovery

Accordingly, the southern metropolis will continue the application of preventive measures against Covid-19 from September 30 along with rescue society and economic activities as per appropriate road maps. Moreover, the city will make safety assessments under the Ministry of Health’s guidelines.

The Directive 18 clearly states that Ho Chi Minh City is diversifying its vaccine sources and mobilizing all resources to improve the vaccination coverage rate according to the criteria of the Ministry of Health, with a focus on herd immunity as soon as possible. People at the frontline of the fight against the pandemic, people with an underlying health condition, people over 50 years old, and pregnant women, people taking part in production should be prioritized for vaccination while Covid-19 vaccine supplies are limited.

The city will only administer the vaccine to children when the Ministry of Health issues guidelines.

Regarding testing work, Ho Chi Minh City strictly implements the testing strategy of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and the Ministry of Health to proactively isolate people infected with coronavirus in risk areas as well as take appropriate epidemic prevention and control measures.

Ho Chi Minh City conducts screening tests for all suspected cases. Additionally, the city health sector will conduct tests in crowded areas such as wholesale markets, bus stations, hospitals, and schools. Businesses, organizations, and people have been encouraged to do periodic rapid antigen tests by themselves.

Regarding community-based health care and management of Covid-19 patients, Ho Chi Minh City promulgated a detection process to deal with Covid-19 patients in the community and the production, business, service, and other areas in accordance with the requirements in the new normal state, while protecting dwellers’ safety and ensuring operations without disruption.

The city will develop a plan for the operation of the mobile medical station model and the community-based care team for people with Covid-19 in all wards, communes.

Moreover, all medical centers have medical oxygen for emergency treatment of people with Covid-19 who are isolated at home. The city will mobilize all medical resources to take care of Covid-19 patients at home.

The city health sector will establish a "Covid Department" in infectious diseases and general hospitals.

Travelers must scan QR codes on smartphones (Photo: SGGP) Regarding technology application, the Directive 18 stated that Ho Chi Minh City should use the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control’s application for the provision of information about technology and epidemiology, for production management, business, and transportation activities.

All state agencies, service, and business establishments in the city must register QR codes at http://antoan-covid.tphcm. gov.vn. They must scan QR codes on smartphones or printed on paper of all people who come to work with them from October 8, transactions, use of services to control and organize activities.

Assessments of each residential group and people's group must be regularly updated on the digital map. The rate of online public service provided by state administrative agencies and the rate of people using online public services at levels three and four must be raised.

HCMC has given financial support to low-income earners as per the resolution No.97 of the municipal People’s Council. Simultaneously, the city has issued policies on lonely elderly people and children orphaned by Covid-19. HCMC has implemented appropriate solutions to assist laborers to keep them in the city.

City authorities have guaranteed the smooth circulation of essential goods between Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces and cities. Personal vehicles are only allowed to travel within Ho Chi Minh City.

Last but not least, the city will strengthen traffic control at gateways and border crossings with other provinces. At these checkpoints, drivers must present QR codes and identification tools of each industry.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan