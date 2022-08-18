HCMC announces database platform for sharing environmental data







Every year, the city Department of Natural Resources and Environment has advised the municipal People's Committee to issue a plan and collect, manage and use information and data on natural resources and the environment in the southern largest city.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment has completed the construction of the Natural Resources and Environment Portal in 2021 https://geoportal-stnmt.tphcm.gov.vn

The HCMC Natural Resources and Environment Data Portal and the axis system integrating web services of the natural resources and environment sector are served as a database platform for sharing environmental and resource data to serve state agencies, people, and businesses in accordance with the present regulations.

Nguyen Toan Thang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment, said that through this platform, organizations and individuals can clearly understand the data and approach to create applications for the benefit of the community on different device platforms.

With this platform, resource-environmental data, especially geospatial data, will be easily accessible to state agencies, businesses, and individuals for exploitation and use. Moreover, they can easily integrate and develop applications on many different technology platforms to reach the ultimate goal of serving people and businesses and promoting the added value of data, contributing to the city’s socio-economic development.

In the coming time, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Ho Chi Minh City will continue to support training and manuals to exploit and use natural and environmental data through the database platform for all departments, agencies and districts, and enterprises in the field of information and communications wishing to exploit and develop specialized applications, serving the management and administration at the unit. This helps to form an open community and helps to refresh or update changes on specialized data.

The announcement of the database platform aims to provide official information for state agencies, organizations, and individuals which jointly promote the digital transformation process of Ho Chi Minh City with the orientation toward the digital government or the project of building a smart city.

By Do Tra Giang - Translated by Anh Quan