HCMC allows reopening of karaoke, discotheque, dance club, spa, massage

According to safety assessment criteria of the municipal People’s Committee, massages and spas must have QR code check-in processes in place for employees and clients who enter their premises; take the body temperature of customers; guarantee at least four square meters per person and keep a safe distance of one meter among clients.

Employees of the service facilities are fully vaccinated or received the last dose of Covid-19 vaccines that must be taken taken at least 14 days or those who have recovered from Covid-19. They have to wear new face mask and throw the old one away as well as wash their hands after serving for every customers.

Clients are required to be fully vaccinated or received the last dose of Covid-19 vaccines that must be taken taken at least 14 days or recovered from Covid-19 and have negative test result for covid-19 within 72 hours.

The owners of spas and massages have to set up business and Covid-19 response plans and strictly implement prevention and control measures of the pandemic, and ensure the number of customers that do not exceed the approved capacity.

Karaoke parlors, discotheques and dance clubs have to commit to strictly comply with safety assessment criteria, and prevention and control measures of the pandemic as well as build Covid-19 response plans prevent further transmission of the virus.

They have to be equipped with QR code check-in processes in place for employees and clients and provide hand sanitizers.

Employees and customers must be fully vaccinated or received the last dose of Covid-19 vaccines that must be taken taken at least 14 days or those who have recovered from Covid-19 within six months as well as wear masks.

Karaoke parlors are required to ensure an area of four square meters per client in each room and use disposable microphone covers.





By Dinh Ly – Translated by Kim Khanh