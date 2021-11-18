A coffee shop caters for sit-in services



Moreover, under the document, food and beverage businesses will operate specifically according to each epidemic level. For instance, these establishments in areas in epidemic levels 1 and 2 will operate as normal. They are allowed to serve alcoholic drinks.

Foodservice establishments service in areas of alert level 3 are allowed to serve no more than 50 percent of their capacity at the same time and they are not allowed to sell or allow guests to use alcoholic beverages whereas food service shops in areas in epidemic level 4 can only sell takeout, not on-site dining and drinking.

Accordingly, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City allows foodservice businesses to pilot operations until the end of November 30 and must meet the regulations according to the set of safety assessment criteria in the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Related agencies and administrations in districts and Thu Duc City must instruct restaurants and beverage shops to follow safety criteria in the prevention and control of Covid-19.

After the pilot implementation period, the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City and districts will evaluate and draw lessons from piloting food and drink services to send to the Department of Industry and Trade to summarize and propose the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

Prior, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai urged to pilot on-site food and drink services and other services to help residents earn their livelihood after the Covid-19 pandemic on October 20.

HCMC People's Committee on October 28 issued its decision to allow in-person dining to resume, after five months of closure and delivery-only operations due to the prolonged fourth wave of Covid-19 in the southern largest city.

Restaurants, cafes, and other food and beverages places can cater for sit-in services again, but they must close at 9 pm each day.

By Dinh Ly - Translated by Anh Quan