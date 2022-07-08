HCMC allocates US$5.3 mln to prepare for investment in Ring Road 3 project

Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the meeting.



Specifically, there are 20 members in the supervisory delegation under the leadership of Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le who is the head of the delegation. Vice Chairman of the city People's Council Nguyen Van Dung and Head of the Department of Economy and Budget of the HCMC People's Council Le Truong Hai Hieu were assigned to be the deputy heads of the delegation.