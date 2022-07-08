HCMC allocates US$5.3 mln to prepare for investment in Ring Road 3 project

Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le speaks at the meeting.
Specifically, there are 20 members in the supervisory delegation under the leadership of Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le who is the head of the delegation. Vice Chairman of the city People's Council Nguyen Van Dung and Head of the Department of Economy and Budget of the HCMC People's Council Le Truong Hai Hieu were assigned to be the deputy heads of the delegation.It is expected that the delegation will supervise departments and management boards of municipal and local level investment projects until the end of April 2023.
As for the supervisory delegation on the implementation of social housing projects in the city, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le is appointed the delegation head.
The deputy heads are Vice Chairman of the city People's Council Nguyen Van Dung and Head of the Urban Department of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Thanh Van.
The HCMC People's Council also approved the Resolution on the monitoring program in 2023 of the HCMC People's Council. As scheduled, the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City will perform thematically supervisory to implementation of public investment in the city in mid-2023, and the implementation of social housing projects in the city in early December respectively.
The HCMC People's Council also approved the Resolution on the city’s socio-economic tasks in the second half of the year. Notably, the city concentrates on improving the quality of urban government construction, building solutions to improve the quality of cadres and civil servants along with encouraging and protecting individuals who dare to do right and be true.
Especially, HCMC sets a target of disbursing public investment capital in 2022 by over 95 percent.
The deputies also voted for approval of the Resolution on adjusting the public investment plan in 2022 with the capital from the city budget, unified to allocate a backup source from the city's budget of over VND6,050 billion (nearly US$259 million) in the public investment plan of 2022.
Of which, VND125 billion (US$5.3 million) is allocated to prepare for investment in Ring Road No.3 project in Ho Chi Minh City with VND120 billion (US$5.1 million), the Ho Chi Minh City - Moc Bai expressway project with VND3 billion (US$128,363) and the project to enhance accessibility and organize the connection of bus routes with the stations of Metro Line No. 1 with a total cost of VND2 billion (US$ 85,575).
The Resolution on the housing development program in the city in the period 2021-2030 was also approved by the municipal People’s Council. Of which, the budget for social housing development is estimated to reach around VND3,770 billion (US$161 million) in the period 2021-2025 and about VND8,640 billion (US$369 million) in the period 2026-2030.