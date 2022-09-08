HCMC aims to complete housing rental payments for workers

Scholarships are presented to children of poor workers (Photo: VNA)

Accordingly, localities disbursed over VND945 billion (US$41 million), or over 96 percent of the adjusted funding, to support more than 1.6 million workers.

The districts of 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, Binh Thanh, Tan Phu and the outlying districts of Can Gio and Hoc Mon have completed the disbursement of the approved funding.

The same day, the Capital Aid for Employment of the Poor Microfinance Institution (CEP) presented 42 scholarships, each worth VND1.5 million to elementary students, and VND2.5 million to secondary and high school students in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.

It also presented 10 gifts to children of trade unionists and clients, four gifts of daily necessities valued at VND1 million each, assisted in health treatment for two people worth 12 million each, constructed two houses for VND60 million each, and offered vocational training for two students with VND10 million each.

Founded by the HCMC Labor Federation in 1991, the non-profit CEP works for poverty reduction among workers and employees. It now provides credit, savings and community development services for over 318,000 clients via 36 branches in HCMC and 9 nearby cities and provinces. They are mostly poor workers and employees living in need or without a stable income.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

During the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020 and 2021, CEP held four programs to grant daily necessities to over 45,000 disadvantaged workers, offer interest cuts or waivers, and extend payment deadlines to borrowers at a total cost of more than VND62 billion. During the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020 and 2021, CEP held four programs to grant daily necessities to over 45,000 disadvantaged workers, offer interest cuts or waivers, and extend payment deadlines to borrowers at a total cost of more than VND62 billion.

Since its establishment on January 14, 2022, its Long Xuyen branch in An Giang has partnered with 10 districts, townships and the city to disburse more than VND57.5 billion to 2,027 workers. It is expecting to lend a further VND77 billion to 3,200 others this year.

Vietnamplus