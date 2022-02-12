HCMC aims at strong economic recovery after Tet holiday

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai are delivering certificates of merit to groups who are excellent in Tet preparation tasks. (Photo: SGGP)

In his speech, Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen commented that the 2022 Tet holiday is such a special emotional event, when many families have not yet recovered from their loss and others cannot afford a trip back home to enjoy the holiday with their relatives.

Identifying that this Tet holiday is a Tet of gratitude, HCMC has actively planned suitable activities to look after its residents from an early time. These activities, to some extent, has displayed the authorities’ responsibility and care for each citizen, in hope of all enjoying a warm, peaceful, loving, and safe Tet holiday after such a harsh time last year.

The City Party Chief happily cited the report by the HCMC Health Department that despite an increase in new Covid-19 cases, severe cases and deaths are at an extremely low rate, which is truly positive.

Another good sign is 96 percent of former HCMC laborers are coming back to the city for work, showing that all the care provided by the authorities has been paid off and that people are confident working here. “Laborers will never leave HCMC when we show them we are capable of caring for them”, said Secretary Nen.

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen is giving his speech in the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

He then clearly stated a lesson about management tasks learnt through this Tet preparation time, saying that when state officials of the whole political system are of one mind and wholeheartedly taking care of citizens, they will receive a full support from the public. This, in turn, will become a foundation for HCMC to fulfill other missions in the future.



The City Party Chief expressed his belief that in the new year, with a new determination a mindset, HCMC is able to complete all goals set for 2022 as stated in the resolution of the 11th Congress of the HCMC Party Committee.

Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai is giving his speech in the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that his organization will collaborate with related state agencies and departments to evaluate results of Tet preparation tasks. Even though the city is not able to show its appreciation to each person who has helped the city during its harsh time, the municipal authorities plan to continue displaying its gratitude via upcoming activities, turning them into regular ones and the feature of the city.



Chairman Mai stressed that right after Tet holiday, necessary tasks should be assigned to achieve the goals of 2022 and compensate for what has not been done in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which is the basis for the completion of the missions of the whole term of 2021-2025.

He therefore requested that the localities of all districts and Thu Duc City urgently introduce their own socio-economic plans to stakeholders. Until March 10, HCMC People’s Committee will work with each district and Thu Duc City to address any possible trouble to boost economic activities to the fullest right at the beginning of the year.

Carrying out the theme of 2022, HCMC People’s Committee will check and reinforce task forces in the city, tackle existing problems related to public and private investments.

Accordingly, it will examine the implementation of 49 component programs and projects in the three breakthrough programs and one key program of the resolution of the 11th Congress of the HCMC Party Committee.

In particular, in 2022, the city tries to restart and complete the construction of Ring Road No.2; finish the legal part of the Ring Road No.3 construction project; launch the Ring Road No.4 construction project; pilot Metro Route No.1; launch the construction project for Metro No.2 Route; finish the legal part for the project to relocate households along the city channels.

Finally, Chairman Mai informed that the city is preparing to establish Ho Chi Minh cultural space and promote the specific cultural values of the city. Simultaneously, it will provide better social security for its residents and laborers; prepare schools for students to learn directly; maintain political and public security for socio-economic growth.

By Manh Hoa, Van Minh – Translated by Vien Hong